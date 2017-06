June 21 Fairfax Africa Holdings Corp

* Agreed to invest an expected minimum of $130 million in atlas mara limited

* Investment will comprise of a $100 million equity offering of new ordinary shares at a price of s$2.25 per share

* Fairfax africa holdings corp - fairfax africa will nominate four directors to board of directors of atlas mara out of a total of nine directors