1 天前
BRIEF-Fairfax, Allied World announce final exchange ratio for exchange offer
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月29日 / 晚上9点02分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Fairfax, Allied World announce final exchange ratio for exchange offer

1 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd:

* Fairfax and Allied World announce final exchange ratio for exchange offer

* Allied World Assurance-consideration for each Allied World share tendered, not withdrawn in Fairfax's offer is $23.00 cash & 0.057937 of Fairfax subordinate voting share​

* Allied World Assurance Co - ‍will pay special cash dividend of $5.00 per share, without interest, simultaneously with payment of offer consideration​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

