BRIEF-Fairfax announces final results and pricing of cash tender offer for senior notes

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
March 13 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
* Fairfax announces final results and pricing of cash tender offer for senior notes
* Fairfax financial - pricing of cash tender offers to buy a targeted amount of notes consisting of its outstanding 7.50% senior notes due 2019
* Fairfax financial holdings ltd - pricing also consists of 25% senior notes due 2020 and 6.40% senior notes due 2021
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada