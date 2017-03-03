版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六

BRIEF-Fairfax Financial and Allied World provide update on merger transaction

March 3 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd:

* Fairfax Financial and Allied World provide update on merger transaction

* Fairfax Financial Holdings-Co, Allied World assurance agreed to extend to March 10, 2017 deadline by which co has option to increase cash consideration

* Fairfax Financial-agreed to extend to March 10, 2017 deadline by which co could reduce "fixed value stock consideration" under deal terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
