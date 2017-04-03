版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-Fairfax Financial reports 13.6 pct passive stake in Intrepid Potash

April 3 Intrepid Potash Inc

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited reports a 13.6 percent passive stake in Intrepid Potash Inc as of March 21 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2nzGxqG) Further company coverage:
汤森路透"信任原则"

