版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $1.05

April 27 Fairfax India Holdings Corp-

* Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: first quarter financial results

* Book value per share of $12.19 at march 31, 2017 increased from $10.25 at december 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $1.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐