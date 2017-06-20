版本:
BRIEF-Fairfax sells its remaining position in Tembec

June 19 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd:

* Fairfax sells its remaining position in Tembec

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.

* shares were sold today over facilities of toronto stock exchange at an average price of approximately $4.30 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
