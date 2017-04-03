版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 18:40 BJT

BRIEF-Fairfax to make strategic investment in Eestaim, significant portfolio investment through Arena investors

April 3 Westaim Corp:

* Fairfax to make strategic investment in Westaim and to make significant portfolio investment through arena investors

* Westaim - Fairfax Financial to invest up to c$100 million in co in exchange for issuance of 5% interest bearing notes and common share purchase warrants

* Westaim Corp - Fairfax will have right to nominate one director to board of directors of Westaim

* Westaim Corp - Fairfax has also agreed to invest up to us$500 million in investments sourced by Westaim's affiliate, Arena investors, LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
