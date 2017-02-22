版本:
BRIEF-Fairmont Resources received an extension to complete payment for Granitos De Badajoz until March 8

Feb 22 Fairmont Resources Inc

* Fairmont Resources Inc. (TSX-V: FMR) requests and receives short extension for Grabasa acquisition

* Received an extension to complete payment for Granitos De Badajoz until March 8, 2017 from spanish court in Badajoz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
