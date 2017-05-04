版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 19:02 BJT

BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol Holdings Q1 loss per share $0.05

May 4 Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc:

* Fairmount santrol announces first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $172.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $170.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full-Year 2017 capital expenditures are expected to approximate $47 million to $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐