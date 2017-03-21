BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol sees Q1 total sales of $165 mln-$175 mln

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc
* Sees q1 total sales expected to be in a range of $165 million - $175 million
* Fairmount santrol holdings inc q1 adjusted ebitda expected to be in a range of $17 million -$20 million- sec filing
* Fairmount santrol holdings inc - sees q1 total volumes of 2.6 million - 2.7 million tons
* Sees restart of brewer and maiden rock will add 2.3 million tons of annual capacity by middle of q2
* Fairmount santrol holdings inc - q2 raw sand pricing increases expected to surpass q1 price increases assuming consistent mix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing