BRIEF-Fairpoint Communications reports Q1 loss per share of $0.88

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Fairpoint Communications Inc:
* Fairpoint Communications reports 2017 first quarter results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.88
* Q1 revenue $201.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $201 million
* Says expects to add more than 200 additional fiber-to-tower ethernet connections bringing total count to more than 2,100 tower ethernet circuits
* Says for full year 2017, company expects to generate $105 million to $115 million of unlevered free cash flow
* Says adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $245 million to $250 million for FY 2017
* Says annual capital expenditures are expected to be $110 million to $115 million for FY 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-1.74, revenue view $796.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.