版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 19:09 BJT

BRIEF-FairPoint Communications reports Q4 revenue of $203.9 mln

March 6 FairPoint Communications Inc

* FairPoint Communications reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 revenue $203.9 million versus $209.8 million

* FairPoint Communications Inc- For FY 2017, company expects to generate $105 million to $115 million of unlevered free cash flow

* FairPoint Communications - For FY 2017, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $245 million to $250 million, annual capital expenditures are expected to be $110 million to $115 million

* FairPoint Communications Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.59

* FairPoint Communications Inc- Aggregate annual cash pension contributions,cash opeb payments are expected to be approximately $24 million for full year 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐