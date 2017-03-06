BRIEF-FairPoint Communications reports Q4 revenue of $203.9 mln

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one
March 6 FairPoint Communications Inc
* FairPoint Communications reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 revenue $203.9 million versus $209.8 million
* FairPoint Communications Inc- For FY 2017, company expects to generate $105 million to $115 million of unlevered free cash flow
* FairPoint Communications - For FY 2017, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $245 million to $250 million, annual capital expenditures are expected to be $110 million to $115 million
* FairPoint Communications Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.59
* FairPoint Communications Inc- Aggregate annual cash pension contributions,cash opeb payments are expected to be approximately $24 million for full year 2017
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.