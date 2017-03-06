BRIEF-FairPoint Communications reports Q4 revenue of $203.9 mln

March 6 FairPoint Communications Inc

* FairPoint Communications reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 revenue $203.9 million versus $209.8 million

* FairPoint Communications Inc- For FY 2017, company expects to generate $105 million to $115 million of unlevered free cash flow

* FairPoint Communications - For FY 2017, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $245 million to $250 million, annual capital expenditures are expected to be $110 million to $115 million

* FairPoint Communications Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.59

* FairPoint Communications Inc- Aggregate annual cash pension contributions,cash opeb payments are expected to be approximately $24 million for full year 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S