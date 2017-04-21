版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 03:56 BJT

BRIEF-Fairpointe Capital LLC reports 6.4 pct passive stake in Office Depot Inc

April 21 Office Depot Inc

* Fairpointe Capital LLC reports 6.4 percent passive stake in Office Depot Inc as on March 31, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (bit.ly/2pmzp5y) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐