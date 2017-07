July 13 (Reuters) - Falcon Media House Ltd:

* Says ‍MoU signed with Media Nucleus to target Southeast Asia & Africa OTT & Broadcast Markets​

* Partnership enables co to offer ott platform to medium, large size broadcasters with potential reach 250 million users in India alone​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)