2017年 6月 20日

BRIEF-Falconstor appoints Todd Oseth CEO

June 20 Falconstor Software Inc

* Falconstor announces Todd Oseth as president & chief executive officer

* Falconstor Software - also announced Gary Quinn, formerly Falconstor president,chief executive officer, voluntarily resigned effective July 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
