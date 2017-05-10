版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 05:28 BJT

BRIEF-FalconStor trading of common stock to be moved from Nasdaq

May 10 FalconStor Software Inc:

* FalconStor announces it expects trading of its common stock will be moved from nasdaq to OTC Market Group's OTCQX Marketplace Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
