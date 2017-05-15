BRIEF-Famous Dave's of America appoints Eric Hirschhorn to board of directors

May 15 Famous Dave's Of America Inc

* Famous Dave's of America, Inc. appoints Eric Hirschhorn to board of directors and reports results for first quarter fiscal 2017

* Q1 revenue fell 6.4 percent to $22 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Famous Dave's of America Inc qtrly franchise-operated comparable restaurant sales decreased 4.8%

* Famous Dave's of America Inc qtrly company-owned comparable restaurant sales decreased 3.3%

* Famous Dave's of America Inc qtrly restaurant-level operating margin increased to 2.8%, from 2.1% during Q1 of 2016