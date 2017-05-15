BRIEF-Famous Dave's of America appoints Eric Hirschhorn to board of directors

BRIEF-Boeing's Aviall enters parts agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
May 15 Famous Dave's Of America Inc
* Famous Dave's of America, Inc. appoints Eric Hirschhorn to board of directors and reports results for first quarter fiscal 2017
* Q1 revenue fell 6.4 percent to $22 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.18 from continuing operations
* Famous Dave's of America Inc qtrly franchise-operated comparable restaurant sales decreased 4.8%
* Famous Dave's of America Inc qtrly company-owned comparable restaurant sales decreased 3.3%
* Famous Dave's of America Inc qtrly restaurant-level operating margin increased to 2.8%, from 2.1% during Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 19 Italian gas group Snam is in exclusive talks with EDF's Italian unit Edison to buy a stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal in northern Italy as part of plans to develop its LNG business, two sources said.
* High court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order