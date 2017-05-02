版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-Famous Dave's of America to refranchise 33 company-owned restaurants

May 2 Famous Dave's Of America Inc

* Famous Dave's of America accelerates refranchising strategy

* Says plans to focus solely on its franchisees

* Says to accelerate refranchising of its 33 company-owned restaurants over next 12 to 24 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐