BRIEF-Fandango says debut of Fandango Fanshop, its first online merchandise store

March 16 Fandango:

* Fandango says debut of Fandango Fanshop, its first online merchandise store

* Fandango says launching in April, Fanshop’s initial offerings to feature gear from “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Wonderwoman,” and many others Further company coverage:
