版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 19:47 BJT

BRIEF-Fang qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ads $0.02

June 20 Fang Holdings Ltd

* Fang announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million

* Fang holdings ltd qtrly fully diluted loss per ads was $0.03

* Fang holdings ltd -qtrly non-gaap fully diluted loss per ads was $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $120.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fang holdings ltd qtrly loss per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐