BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces 2 credit insurance risk transfer transactions on $19.8 billion of single-family loans

June 26 Federal National Mortgage Association

* Fannie Mae announces two credit insurance risk transfer transactions on $19.8 billion of single-family loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
