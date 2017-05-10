版本:
BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces sale of about 13,700 reperforming loans worth $3.036 bln

May 10 Federal National Mortgage Association :

* Fannie Mae announces third sale of reperforming loans

* Pool of approximately 13,700 loans, totaling $3.036 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders

* Sale of reperforming loans is being marketed in collaboration with Citigroup Global Markets Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
