BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces sale of non-performing loans

May 10 Federal National Mortgage Association :
* Fannie Mae announces sale of non-performing loans
* Bids are due on three larger pools on June 1 and on community impact pools on June 14.
* Announced its latest sale of non-performing loans, including company's seventh and eighth community impact pools
* Three larger pools of about 3,600 loans totaling $613 million in UPB available for purchase by qualified bidders
* Community impact pools of approximately 135 loans totaling $34.47 million in UPB, are available for purchase by qualified bidders
* Sale of non-performing loans is being marketed in collaboration with Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Williams Capital Group, L.P., as advisors
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit