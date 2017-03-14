BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces second sale of reperforming loans

March 14 Federal National Mortgage Association

* Fannie Mae announces second sale of reperforming loans

* Pool of approximately 7,600 loans, totaling $1.65 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders

* Sale of reperforming loans is being marketed in collaboration with citigroup Global Markets Inc. Bids are due on April 5, 2017