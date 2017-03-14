BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces second sale of reperforming loans

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 Federal National Mortgage Association
* Fannie Mae announces second sale of reperforming loans
* Pool of approximately 7,600 loans, totaling $1.65 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders
* Sale of reperforming loans is being marketed in collaboration with citigroup Global Markets Inc. Bids are due on April 5, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard