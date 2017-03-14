版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 03:03 BJT

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces second sale of reperforming loans

March 14 Federal National Mortgage Association

* Fannie Mae announces second sale of reperforming loans

* Pool of approximately 7,600 loans, totaling $1.65 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders

* Sale of reperforming loans is being marketed in collaboration with citigroup Global Markets Inc. Bids are due on April 5, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐