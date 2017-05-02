版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 03:52 BJT

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.371 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal

May 2 Federal National Mortgage Association

* Fannie mae prices $1.371 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal

* Fannie MAE - CAS series 2017-c03, a $1.371 billion note offering, is scheduled to settle on May 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐