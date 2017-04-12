版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 03:48 BJT

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $855.8 million multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2017-M4) under its GEMS program

April 12 Federal National Mortgage Association

* Fannie Mae prices $855.8 million multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2017-M4) under its GEMS program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐