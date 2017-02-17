BRIEF-Fannie Mae reports annual net income of $12.3 bln

Feb 17 Federal National Mortgage Association :

* Fannie Mae reports annual net income of $12.3 billion and comprehensive income of $11.7 billion for 2016

* Fannie Mae - company reports net income of $5.0 billion and comprehensive income of $4.9 billion for fourth quarter 2016

* Fannie Mae- company expects to pay treasury a $5.5 billion dividend in March 2017

* Fannie Mae - fourth quarter 2016 net income of $5.0 billion increased from $3.2 billion in the third quarter of 2016

* Fannie Mae qtrly net interest income $5,805 million versus $5,435 million in Q3

* Fannie Mae - paid a total of $9.6 billion in dividends to treasury in 2016

* Fannie Mae - net revenues were $6.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with $5.6 billion for the third quarter of 2016

* Fannie Mae - reported a positive net worth of $6.1 billion as of December 31, 2016

* Fannie Mae - single-family net income was $4.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with $2.7 billion in the third quarter of 2016

* Fannie Mae - single-family serious delinquency rate for Fannie Mae’S book of business was 1.20 percent as of Dec 31, 2016

* Fannie Mae - Fannie Mae expect its single-family serious delinquency rate to continue to decline

* Fannie Mae-as single-family serious delinquency rate has already declined "significantly" over past years, expects more modest declines in this rate in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: