BRIEF-Fannie Mae says book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 0.8 percent in Feb

March 30 Federal National Mortgage Association

* Fannie Mae - Book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 0.8 percent in February.

* Fannie Mae - Gross mortgage portfolio decreased at a compound annualized rate of 16.9 percent in February

* Fannie Mae - Conventional single-family serious delinquency rate decreased one basis point to 1.19 percent in February

* Fannie Mae - Multifamily serious delinquency rate remained flat at 0.05 percent in February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
