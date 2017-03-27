版本:
中国
2017年 3月 28日

BRIEF-Far to expand exploration portfolio in West Africa

March 28 Far Ltd

* Expanded its exploration portfolio in offshore Mauritania-Senegal-Guinea-Bissau basin in West Africa through a farm-in deal with Erin Energy Corp

* Meridian Minerals will acquire an 80% interest and operatorship of offshore blocks A2 and A5 in Gambia from Erin Energy

* Farm-in, requires Far to fund Erin up to $8 million through an exploration well expected to be drilled late in 2018

* Far's share of cost of exploration well is expected to be in order of $25.0 to $30.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
