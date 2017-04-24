版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-Farmer Bros Co says Guenter Berger and Hamideh Assadi will not seek re-election to the board of directors

April 24 Farmer Bros. Co:

* Farmer Bros. Co. announces GUENTER W. BERGER and Hamideh Assadi will not seek re-election to the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐