BRIEF-Farmer Bros reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17

No more quiet chats? Australia becomes new frontier for shareholder disruption
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia
May 9 Farmer Bros. Co
* Farmer Bros. Co. reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* Q3 earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 sales rose 2.8 percent to $138.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia
* U.S. FDA approves Mydayis (mixed salts of a single-entity amphetamine product) - a new once-daily option for ADHD symptom control in patients 13 years and older
LOS ANGELES, June 20 Airline passengers in the U.S. Southwest this week are learning that searing heat can be as potent as snow and ice when it comes to causing flight disruptions.