BRIEF-Farmer Bros reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17

May 9 Farmer Bros. Co

* Farmer Bros. Co. reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 sales rose 2.8 percent to $138.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
