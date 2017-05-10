BRIEF-Farmer Mac Q1 non-gaap core EPS $1.45

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp
* Farmer mac reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap core earnings per share $1.45
* Q1 earnings per share $1.73
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Federal agricultural mortgage corp - net interest income was $37.1 million in q1 2017, compared to $33.6 million in q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit