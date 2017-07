July 19 (Reuters) - Farmers Capital Bank Corp

* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Qtrly net interest income was up $486 thousand or 3.6% compared with linked quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: