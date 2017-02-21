版本:
BRIEF-Farmland Partners, Prudential announce termination of management agreement

Feb 21 Farmland Partners Inc:

* Farmland Partners Inc and prudential announce termination of management agreement

* Farmland Partners - FPI and prudential will work through march 31, 2017 to transition all management activities at which time agreements will terminate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
