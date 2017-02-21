BRIEF-Farmland Partners, Prudential announce termination of management agreement

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Farmland Partners Inc:
* Farmland Partners Inc and prudential announce termination of management agreement
* Farmland Partners - FPI and prudential will work through march 31, 2017 to transition all management activities at which time agreements will terminate
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett