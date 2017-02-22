版本:
BRIEF-FARO Technologies reports Q4 earnings per share $0.21

Feb 22 FARO Technologies Inc-

* FARO reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.21

* Q4 sales $91.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $93.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FARO Technologies Inc- new order bookings were $95.8 million for q4 of 2016, down 4.6%

* Gross margin for quarter was 53.1% unchanged compared with prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
