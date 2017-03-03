版本:
BRIEF-Fastenal to acquire regional distributor

March 3 Fastenal Co :

* Fastenal to acquire regional distributor

* Signed an agreement to acquire certain assets of industrial and fastener supply distributor manufacturer's supply company

* "Company is profitable and transaction should be accretive in first twelve months, though it should not be material to earnings per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
