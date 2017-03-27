版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 00:04 BJT

BRIEF-Fastweb, Wind-Tiscali and BT-Vodafone joint ventures win Italy state contract

March 27 Italy public procurement agency Consip says:

* Contract for fixed line telephone services worth 925 million euros ($1.01 billion) won by Fastweb, Wind Tre-Tiscali Italia joint venture, BT Italia-Vodafone Italia joint venture Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9186 euros) (Reporting by Rome Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐