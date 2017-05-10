版本:
中国
2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Fate Therapeutics announces FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for FATE-NK100

May 10 Fate Therapeutics Inc

* Fate Therapeutics announces FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for FATE-NK100 in advanced solid tumors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
