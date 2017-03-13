版本:
BRIEF-Fate Therapeutics says investigational new drug application for its cancer drug gets FDA clearance

March 13 Fate Therapeutics Inc-

* Fate Therapeutics announces FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for FATE-NK100 natural killer cell cancer immunotherapy

* Fate Therapeutics -expects a first-in-human clinical trial of fate-nk100 for aml to open enrollment at masonic cancer center, university of Minnesota Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
