13 小时内
BRIEF-Fate Therapeutics to amend and restate loan and security agreement
2017年7月14日 / 晚上8点28分 / 13 小时内

BRIEF-Fate Therapeutics to amend and restate loan and security agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 14 (Reuters) - Fate Therapeutics Inc

* Fate Therapeutics Inc - on July 14, 2017 co entered into first amendment to amended and restated loan and security agreement - SEC filing

* Fate Therapeutics - SVB loan amendment amends certain amended and restated loan and security agreement between company and bank, dated as of July 30, 2014

* Fate Therapeutics Inc - term loan matures on January 1, 2022

* Fate Therapeutics - pursuant to SVB loan amendment, bank extended an additional term loan to company on July 14, 2017 in principal amount of $15 million

* Fate Therapeutics Inc - from August 1, 2017 through January 1, 2019 company is required to make monthly payments of interest only Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tSfwUO) Further company coverage:

