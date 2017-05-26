BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition

May 26 FB Financial Corp
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of
clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
* Fb financial corp - amended purchase agreement for
clayton banks acquisition changes consideration mix
* Fb financial corp - amended purchase agreement expected
to further enhance earnings accretion in 2018 and 2019
* Fb financial corp - under terms of amendment,
consideration for acquisition of clayton banks includes cash
consideration of $124.2 million
* Fb financial corp- stock purchase agreement has been
amended to reduce stock portion of consideration to be received
by clayton hc
* Fb financial corp - private placement proceeds to fund
cash consideration for clayton banks acquisition
* Fb financial corp - under terms of amendment,
consideration for acquisition of clayton banks includes 1.5
million shares of fbk common stock
* Fb financial corp- agreement amended such that clayton
hc's post-closing ownership in company will be less than 5% of
outstanding shares
* Fb financial - under amended terms, consideration for
acquisition of clayton banks includes $60 million of firstbank
subordinated debt issued to clayton hc
* Fb financial - under amended terms, consideration for
acquisition of clayton banks includes $79.5 million of cash that
represents return of excess capital
* Fb financial corp- amendment provides for reducing stock
consideration from 5.9 million shares to 1.5 million shares
* Fb financial corp- amendment provides for cash payment to
clayton hc of $124.2 million at closing as consideration for
reduced stock consideration
* Fb financial- expect deal to provide incremental eps
accretion in 2018,2019,reaching about 20 %annually, versus 15
%-plus estimate previously announced
* Fb financial corp- now expect capital dilution to be
earned back by end of 2017
