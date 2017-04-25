版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:08 BJT

BRIEF-FBI awards Mantech $220 million contract

April 25 Mantech International Corp

* FBI awards Mantech $220 million contract to protect mission-critical information systems for law enforcement community

* Fbi awarded co contract to provide enterprise it infrastructure support to FBI's criminal justice information services division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
