版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 05:57 BJT

BRIEF-FBL Financial Group increases quarterly cash dividend

March 1 Fbl Financial Group Inc:

* FBL Financial Group increases quarterly cash dividend and declares special cash dividend

* FBL Financial Group Inc - announces a 4.8% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.44 per share and a special cash dividend of $1.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐