BRIEF-FCA delivering additional 500 Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans to Waymo's self-driving program

April 25 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv

* FCA delivering additional 500 Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans to Waymo's self-driving program

* FCA US LLC - production of additional 500 minivans will ramp up beginning next month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
