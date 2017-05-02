版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-FCA US LLC reports April sales of 177,441 units, down 7 pct

May 2 FCA US LLC:

* FCA US reports April 2017 sales

* Reports April sales of 177,441 units, a 7 percent decrease compared with sales in April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
