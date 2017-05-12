BRIEF-FCA US LLC voluntarily recalling estimated 1 million trucks in U.S.

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 FCA US LLC
* FCA US LLC - voluntarily recalling estimated 1 million trucks in U.S.
* FCA US LLC - an FCA US investigation identified a population of vehicles equipped with modules featuring certain types of sensors
* FCA US LLC says voluntarily recalling 1 million trucks to reprogram computer modules that help control restraint-system deployment in rollover situations
* FCA US LLC says affected vehicles are certain 2013-16 ram 1500 and 2500 pickups, and 2014-2016 ram 3500 pickups
* FCA US LLC- the company is aware of one fatality, two injuries and two accidents that may be related
* FCA US LLC says recall also affects an estimated 216,007 vehicles in Canada; 21,668 in Mexico; and 21,530 outside the NAFTA region
* FCA-If the identified vehicle had significant underbody impact, module may erroneously conclude sensor has failed and activate instrument-cluster warning light Source text:(bit.ly/2q8F4M7) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project