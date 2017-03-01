版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-FCA US reports Feb. U.S. sales of 168,326 units, down 10 pct

March 1 FCA US LLC:

* FCA US reports february 2017 U.S. Sales

* Reported Feb u.s. Sales of 168,326 units, a 10 percent decrease compared with sales in february 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
