BRIEF-FCA U.S. says March U.S. sales were 190,254 units, down 5 pct

April 3 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV:

* FCA US reports March 2017 U.S. sales

* March U.S. sales of 190,254 units, a 5 percent decrease compared with sales in March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
