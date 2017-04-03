版本:
BRIEF-FCB Financial Holdings' CEO's 2016 total compensation was $6.04 mln

April 3 FCB Financial Holdings Inc:

* FCB Financial Holdings Inc - CEO Kent S. Ellert's 2016 total compensation was $6.04 million versus $4.95 million in 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2oCxfuD) Further company coverage:
